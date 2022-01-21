Govt sincerely tried to accelerate development in Meghalaya, says PM Modi on 50th Statehood Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 21 extended his greeting to the people of Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura on their Statehood Day. PM Modi addressing the 50th Statehood Day of Meghalaya said, “Over the past 50 years, the people of Meghalaya have cemented their identity of being close to nature. Meghalaya is becoming an attractive place for the country and the world to see the beautiful waterfalls, to experience the clean and serene environment, to connect with your unique tradition. In the last 7 years, the Central Government has sincerely tried to accelerate the development journey of Meghalaya. The central government is fully committed to ensure better road, rail, and air connectivity.”