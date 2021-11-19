Govt should apologise to farmers’ families who lost their lives during protest Manish Sisodia

The Government should apologise to all the farmers’ families who lost their lives amid farm protest, said Delhi Chief Minister Manish Sisodia after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the revocation of three farm laws. “The government should apologize to all the farmers’ families who lost their lives because of this agitation. These were the people of BJP who had called farmers terrorists. It was wrong for the government to treat farmers like this for a year,” he added.