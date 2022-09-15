Search icon
Govt’s cumulative efforts behind India emerging as world’s fastest growing economy: Sanjeev Sanyal

Member of Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister Sanjeev Sanyal on September 14 said that the cumulative efforts of the government is the main driving force behind India being world’s fastest growing economy. Sanjeev Sanyal said, “The cumulative effort over several years is now paying dividends and an important part of this is maintaining macro-economic discipline through it all. This is the main driving force allowing India to emerge as the world's fastest growing economy.”

