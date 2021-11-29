{"id":"2921695","source":"DNA","title":"Govt ready to answer all questions during winter session: PM Modi","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 29 said that the government is ready to answer all questions during the session. “This is an important session of the Parliament. The citizens of the country want a productive session. They are fulfilling their responsibilities for a brighter future. We should debate in the Parliament, and maintain the decorum of the proceedings,” PM Modi added.","summary":"Ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 29 said that the government is ready to answer all questions during the session. “This is an important session of the Parliament. The citizens of the country want a productive session. They are fulfilling their responsibilities for a brighter future. We should debate in the Parliament, and maintain the decorum of the proceedings,” PM Modi added.","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-govt-ready-to-answer-all-questions-during-winter-session-pm-modi-2921695","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/29/1007512-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/2911_SS_DNA_ANI_STORY_19.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1638190802","publish_date":"Nov 29, 2021, 06:30 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 29, 2021, 06:30 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2921695"}