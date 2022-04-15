Govt needs to further develop tourism sector during ‘Amritkal’: PM Modi on Himachal Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 15 said that the government needs to further develop tourism, research, and education sector in Himachal Pradesh. “In next 25 years, Himachal Pradesh's formation and 100 years of country's independence will be completed. This is an 'Amritkal' of new resolutions. During this period, we have to ensure to develop the state further in areas of tourism, research, education,” said PM Modi on Himachal Day.