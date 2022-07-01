Govt must work towards protecting farmers, agriculture, says Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on July 01 inaugurated Farmers Bank’s building in Wayanad, Kerala. Rahul Gandhi slammed Central government for neglecting farmers and agriculture. He said that farmers were squeezed from all directions. While addressing people at Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi said, “Today, there is a neglect of our farmers and agriculture. The farmers are left on their own without any real support. They are squeezed from all directions. Government must work towards protecting our farmers and agriculture.”