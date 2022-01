Govt misleading Parliament, SC, people: Adhir Chowdhury on Pegasus row

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on January 31 said that Congress has moved Privilege Motion in Lok Sabha on Pegasus row. “We have moved the Privilege Motion in House on Pegasus. This government is misleading the House, Supreme Court, people. As Opposition, it is our responsibility to raise this issue; Centre attempting to spread lies about it (Pegasus),” he added.