Govt, medical fraternity are well prepared: Dr Tarun K Sahni on Monkeypox

Seeing the increase in reports of Monkeypox (MPX) cases in non-endemic countries medicine specialist at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital Dr Tarun K Sahni on May 31 informed that the Government and medical fraternity in India are well prepared. “Such diseases mostly brought into country by travellers. Government and medical fraternity are well prepared. People taking precautions to prevent it. We hope that the disease will get arrested and we'll not see any of it in India,” he said.