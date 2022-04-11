Govt lost power wherever farmers cried: Telangana CM KCR during Delhi protest

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on April 11, held a sit-in protest with TRS party leaders in Delhi to demand the imposition of ‘one nation-one food grain procurement policy’. During the protest, the minister said that Indian history is a testament that wherever farmers cried, the government lost power. “Is growing paddy Telangana farmers' fault? I warn PM Modi that you can't mess with farmers. Indian history is a testament that wherever farmers cried, the government loses power. Nobody is permanent,” he said.