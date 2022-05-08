Govt invested Rs 150 crores for development of sports infrastructure at NSNIS Patiala: Anurag Thakur in Punjab

On the occasion of the 61st foundation day of the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NSNIS) in Patiala, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on May 07 informed that the Modi Government has invested Rs 150 crores for the development of the infrastructure in NSNIS Patiala in the last few years. “NSNIS Patiala has completed 61 years. Under the Modi Government, we've invested Rs 150 crores for the development of sports infrastructure here. Players will get a lot of benefits through this. We're aiming to engage more players and trainers for upcoming sports events,” the Union Minister said.