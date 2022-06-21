Govt has been taking various steps since past against targeted killings in JK says NSA Ajit Doval

National Security Advisor of India Ajit Doval, while commenting on the targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir said that even though many steps have been taken in the past, more initiatives are required to safeguard the vulnerable sections. During an interview with ANI’s Smita Prakash, Ajit Doval on June 21 said, “Post-2019, the mood and temper of the people of Kashmir has totally changed. People are no more in the favour of Pakistan, terrorism.” “Yes, they are a vulnerable section and need protection. The government has taken various steps in the past and probably much more has to be done and that is being done. The best thing is to go on offensive mode against terrorists and make sure they're accounted for,” he added.