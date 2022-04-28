Govt focused on preventive healthcare with Yoga, fitness and Swachhata: PM Modi in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 28 inaugurated 7 state-of-the-Art-Cancer-Centres and laid the foundation stone for 7 new Cancer centres in Dibrugarh. While addressing the inaugural event in Assam, the PM said, “Today, 7 new cancer hospitals have been inaugurated in Assam. There was a time when even one hospital getting opened up in 7 years was a thing to celebrate. Times have changed now. I've been told 3 more cancer hospitals will be ready for your service in a few months.” “Hospitals are at your service but I will be happy if these new hospitals remain empty. I pray for your health. Our Government has also focussed on preventive healthcare with yoga, fitness, and 'swachhata'. New testing centres are being opened up in the country,” he added.