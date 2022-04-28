Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Govt focused on preventive healthcare with Yoga, fitness and Swachhata: PM Modi in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 28 inaugurated 7 state-of-the-Art-Cancer-Centres and laid the foundation stone for 7 new Cancer centres in Dibrugarh. While addressing the inaugural event in Assam, the PM said, “Today, 7 new cancer hospitals have been inaugurated in Assam. There was a time when even one hospital getting opened up in 7 years was a thing to celebrate. Times have changed now. I've been told 3 more cancer hospitals will be ready for your service in a few months.” “Hospitals are at your service but I will be happy if these new hospitals remain empty. I pray for your health. Our Government has also focussed on preventive healthcare with yoga, fitness, and 'swachhata'. New testing centres are being opened up in the country,” he added.

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.