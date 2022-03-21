Govt exploring possibilities of making telecom towers switch diesel to ethanol: Nitin Gadkari

While addressing Sugar and Ethanol India Conference 2022 in Mumbai, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on March 20 stressed on the need of manufacturing ethanol. He said, “Government has taken a decision to open biofuel outlets for citizens to fill ethanol and that cars, motorcycles and rickshaws can be available on flex engines. Government is exploring possibilities of making telecom towers switch diesel to ethanol.” “Also exploring how to use ethanol in the aviation industry. 2 years ago, fighter jets which participated in Republic Day Parade had used 100% bio-ethanol. I am in discussion with Air Force Chief and Defence Ministry officials,” Gadkari added.