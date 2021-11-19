Govt engaged in making people’s lives easier with service spirit PM Modi

Extending greetings of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 19 said that the government is engaged in making the lives of people easier with the sense of service spirit. “I extend my greetings to all on the occasion of Dev Deepawali and Prakash Parv. It is pleasing that Kartarpur Corridor has re-opened after a gap of 1.5 years. Guru Nanak Ji had said 'Vich Duniya Sev Kamaiye, Taan Dargah Baisan Paiyeea'. It means that only by taking the path of service to the nation can life turn out well,” PM Modi added.