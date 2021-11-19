INDIA
Extending greetings of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 19 said that the government is engaged in making the lives of people easier with the sense of service spirit. “I extend my greetings to all on the occasion of Dev Deepawali and Prakash Parv. It is pleasing that Kartarpur Corridor has re-opened after a gap of 1.5 years. Guru Nanak Ji had said 'Vich Duniya Sev Kamaiye, Taan Dargah Baisan Paiyeea'. It means that only by taking the path of service to the nation can life turn out well,” PM Modi added.
Abhishek Bachchan says Aishwarya Rai has been an 'amazing emotional support' in front of Nimrat Kaur, watch viral video
Kagiso Rabada achieves massive feat, becomes first cricketer in the world to...
SC dismisses Arvind Kejriwal's plea in case over 'sarcastic and derogatory' remark made on PM Modi's degree
Elon Musk is offering over Rs 5000 per hour for THIS job, it requires you to be...
Steps To Select The Best Term Insurance With a Term Plan Calculator
IRIS Home Fragrances Introduces a Fresh New Range of Four Exquisite Diwali Gift Sets
Mukesh Ambani's next BIG step, set to challenge Elon Musk in…
Meet man, who became Maharaja of Jaipur at 12, now owns property worth Rs 20000 crore, his net worth is Rs...
Vasan Bala breaks his silence on Jigra's box office failure: 'Alia Bhatt could have...'
Meet man who began his career with Tata Motors, now runs Rs 2690 crore company, married to...
'Ye ek PR activity...': Flying Beast breaks silence on divorce rumours with wife Ritu Rathee
Mohammed Shami gives massive injury update ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy, says, ‘my fitness is…’
'Quit if you don't want to return...': Amazon AWS CEO Matt Garman warns staff
'You are not our king...': Australian Senator interrupts King Charles' speech with anti-colonial protest, escorted out
Indian Railways announces rescheduling, regulation, and restoration of trains due to...
Priyanka Chopra refused to work with Salman Khan in this film, actor's ex-girlfriend came to his rescue, movie earned...
Meet woman, singer-songwriter, leads Rs 142929200 crore business, daughter of Indian billionaire who is...
How can Rohit Sharma-led India qualify for WTC final after losing against New Zealand in 1st Test?
Transforming Banking Operations: Karthika Gopalakrishnan's AI/ML Solutions for Cash Forecasting and Denial Prediction
Delhi Pollution: Rise in respiratory illness amid 'very poor' air quality in Delhi-NCR, AQI reaches...
Meet Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s husband, Ranbir Kapoor’s brother-in-law, businessman who runs Rs 252 crore company
Beyond Rumors: Adichunchanagiri Mutt's enduring contributions to Karnataka and beyond
Setback for Anil Ambani's company, NCLT dismisses plea to block use of...
'Modern showers, cologne, kitchen, Rs…': Israeli forces unveil luxurious bunker of ex-Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar
Meet woman, former engineer who cracked CAT with 99% marks, later cleared UPSC with AIR 15, she is now...
Meet India’s richest jeweller who comes from a family of priests, fought father and took Rs 50 lakh loan, now owns..
India, China reach agreement on patrolling arrangements along LAC ahead of BRICS Summit
Meet India's first female Tennis Olympian, whose diamond once saved Tata Steel from bankruptcy, was wife of…
'And so it begins': Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding festivities kickstart, bride-to-be shares sneak peek
Will MS Dhoni play in IPL 2025? CSK CEO gives major update, says...
After Samantha Ruth Prabhu, this actress to join Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2 for item song, charge over Rs 5 crore: Report
Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal sets up new company with an eye to expand in...
'Kashmir Pakistan nahi banega': Former J-K CM Farooq Adbullah's warning after Ganderbal terror attack
'Want to put culprits on no-fly list': Aviation Minister on amending safety rules amid hoax calls
When is Ahoi Ashtami in 2024? Check date, subh muhurat, significance of this sacred fast
Suneel Darshan makes shocking claims about Twinkle Khanna leaving Akshay Kumar’s house over rumours of affair with…
Bullet train update: India's fastest train to launch soon, top speed to be...
Ritu Rathee touches 'Flying Beast' Gaurav Taneja’s feet, celebrate Karwa Chauth amid divorce rumours, watch viral video
Remo D’Souza, wife Lizelle react to allegations of cheating dance troupe of Rs 11.96 crore: ‘It’s disheartening that…’
Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Amelia Kerr plays guitar, sings as New Zealand celebrate maiden win, WATCH video
Kunal Kamra, Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal face off reignites again, stand up comedian criticises company for...
Adar Poonawalla acquires 50% stake in Dharma Productions for Rs 1000 crore; Karan Johar’s company now valued at…
Good news for Anil Ambani as shareholders approve Rs 6000 crore fundraising plan for…
Uber cab driver in Mysuru harasses customer’s grandparents, demands extra fee, company responds
When Salman Khan shamed Katrina Kaif for working with Ranbir Kapoor, Imran Khan: 'Isse niche bhi jayengi...'
Elon Musk makes BIG statement, claims legacy media actively encouraging his assassination, reason is...
When Salman Khan revealed why he’s not in touch with Aishwarya Rai: ‘I don’t want to be the cause of rift…’
Noel Tata takes BIG decision after Ratan Tata's death, Tata Group board members will now...
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma attend Krishna Das' kirtan hours after India's New Zealand loss in 1st Test, watch
BIG UPDATE on Ratan Tata's will: These people entrusted with managing Rs 7900 crore assets
Bigg Boss 18: Friends turn rivals? Netizens call Karan Veer Mehra 'snake' after he chooses Rajat Dalal over Vivian Dsena
AP Dhillion spotted bowling in IND vs NZ 1st Test, but there's the twist...
Punjab farmers urge government for permanent solution to stubble burning amid strict penalties
Pro-Khalistan group linked to Delhi CRPF school blast? Here's what we know so far
This company CEO denies 2-day marriage leave to an employee, says 'with our policy, don’t…'
Delhi-NCR air quality worsens to 'very poor', likely to rise more
Delhi Metro vs Meerut Metro: Which is more popular and better? Check speed, features and more
US Presidential Elections 2024: Donald Trump serves French fries, takes dig at Kamala Harris; WATCH VIDEO
Mukesh Ambani's superhit new Jio plan with unlimited 5G data, 30-day validity at just Rs...
Afghanistan denies permission to Vistara's Frankfurt-bound plane to use airspace after bomb threat
Meet Indian genius, IIT graduate, new CTO of Rs 16734000 crore company, he is Sundar Pichai's...
Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse into her ‘filmy’ Karwa Chauth with Nick Jonas; her post has Aishwarya Rai-Salman connect
Mukesh Ambani donated THIS amount following his spiritual visit to...
Not Shah Rukh Khan, but this Khan was first choice for Raees; he rejected it because…
SSC CGL Result 2024: SSC to announce Tier 1 results soon at ssc.gov.in, latest updates here
Meet man, whose mother works as daily wage-earner, earns Rs 200 a day, lost father at young age, cleared IIT-JEE but...
Meet man, not an Indian, who helped secure Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Rs 15000 crore Antilia, business is..
Meet woman, BTech graduate who was college topper, cracked UPSC CSE in 1st attempt with AIR...
Watch: Mohammed Shami bowls at full tilt in nets after India's 8-wicket defeat in Bengaluru Test
iPhone 15 effectively available for under Rs 50,000 during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale, here’s how…
Heavy showers lash Mumbai, IMD issues yellow and red alert in THESE areas for next two days, check details
'I can’t believe': Video of snake swallowing large egg in one go leaves internet stunned, watch
Watch: AbRam wins internet with cutesy reaction to paps’ ‘Shah Rukh Khan sir ko salaam bolna’
J-K terror: Doctor, 5 labourers killed as terrorists open fire at construction site in Ganderbal
Meet star who had 16 flops, his iconic film stalled midway, producer told him 'tumhari aukaat nahi hai', then...
Bigg Boss 18: Viral Bhabhi Hema Sharma becomes first evicted contestant of Salman Khan-hosted show
Women's T20 World Cup Final: Mair, Amelia Kerr shine as New Zealand beat South Africa by 32 runs to clinch maiden title
Sonakshi Sinha celebrates first Karwa Chauth, hubby Zaheer Iqbal also observes fast, reveals reason: 'You will kill me'
New ITR e-filing portal 3.0 to be launched soon: Check features and other important details
Indian Railway Rules: You won't be able to carry these items during train journey due to...
New Zealand's Suzie Bates surpasses Mithali Raj for massive feat in women’s international cricket
This Khan once had no money for movie ticket, then became bigger than SRK, Salman, Aamir; his film earned $1.6 billion
'Rohit is clueless, Kohli used to...': Fans slam India skipper after shocking defeat to New Zealand in Bengaluru
Diwali 2024: Is Deepawali on October 31 or November 1? Know date, rituals, significance and more
Baba Siddique's son Zeeshan dares killers, says, 'they silenced my father, but they forget...'
When world's richest man Elon Musk shared how he was moved by Ratan Tata and his vision about Tata Nano project
Pro Kabaddi 2024 Dream11 prediction: Predicted playing 7s for Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls match 6
Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Massive discount on Moto G85, iPhone 15 Plus and more
CNG prices likely to surge by Rs 4-6, here's everything you need to know
This is world's most expensive condom that is 200 years old, it is made of...
IND vs NZ: India make surprise addition to squad, call-up star all-rounder for last two Tests vs New Zealand
PM Narendra Modi to virtually inaugurate Bagdogra airport terminal worth Rs 1550 crore
This is India's slowest train, takes 37 hours to complete its journey, stops at 111 stations, its tickets are still...
Pro Kabaddi 2024 Dream11 prediction: Predicted playing 7s for Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match 5
Maharashtra assembly polls 2024: BJP releases first list of 99 candidates, Dy CM Fadnavis to contest from...
Meet multimillionaire who hid his fortune from his son, lived in modest flat, revealed his wealth only after..
Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary blessed with a baby girl on Karwa Chauth, his father says 'We're blessed and happy'
KL Rahul's Test retirement confirmed? Batter's 'pitch touch' gesture after Bengaluru loss breaks internet
Meet man, who is new CTO of Rs 16734000 crore company, studied from IIT Madras, will work closely with...
Mukesh Ambani's Jio launches plan for ENTERTIANMENT lovers, offers 12 OTT subscription for 28 days, just for Rs...