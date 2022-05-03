Govt committed towards effective management of tiger reserves CM Gehlot

A meeting was organised under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot regarding the management of Ranthambhore, Sariska and Mukundara Tiger Projects and Conservation of Tigers at his official residence. While taking feedback on the conservation activities in Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve, CM directed the officials to expedite village relocation work, improve prey base, and develop better habitat. It was informed in the meeting that some tigers have migrated to Dholpur and Karauli as the tiger population has breached the maximum capacity in Ranthambhore. CM Gehlot directed the officials to take necessary steps for the protection of migrated tigers and their cubs.