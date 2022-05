Govt committed to resolve forest fires problems in Uttarakhand: CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended ‘Rabindra Janmotsav- 2022’ in Nainital on May 08. While addressing the event, CM Dhami said, “Char Dham Yatra has begun, it will set a record this time. We have made arrangements for the same at a huge level. Recently there have been forest fires in the state, the government is committed to resolving problems. We all have to put efforts to preserve the environment.”