Govt approved plans worth Rs 250 crore for courtyard of Baba Badri Vishal: CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on January 18 said that plans worth Rs 250 crore have been approved by the government for the courtyard of Baba Badri Vishal. “In the coming days, the courtyard of Baba Badri Vishal will get a grand look, for which plans worth Rs 250 crore have been approved. Funds are also being released for Yamunotri and Gangotri,” CM Dhami added.