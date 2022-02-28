Govt announces PM-DevINE scheme for sustainable development of North Eastern Region: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 28 addressed a PM Gati Shakti webinar where he shared a new scheme PM-DevINE for development initiatives in North-East region. PM Modi said, “A new scheme, PM’s Development Initiative for North- East, PM-DevINE, will fund infrastructure, in spirit of PM Gati Shakti and social development projects based on the needs of North-East. The scope of PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan will further reduce compliance burden.”