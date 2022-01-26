Governors unfurl National Flag in different states on 73rd Republic Day

On the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari unfurled the National Flag at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on January 26. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray was also present with him. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan in Thiruvananthapuram, and Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal in Bhubaneswar also unfurled the National Flag on Republic Day. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was also present with the Odisha Governor during the unfurling.