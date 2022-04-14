Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar expresses shock over commotion in Kolkata High Court, calls it ‘Unprecedented’

Following the recent commotion in Kolkata High Court, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on April 14 said that Whatever happened in the HC was unprecedented and shocking. “We can’t have a state that is known only for violence, gets into headlines for crime against women, where bureaucracy is politicised and preamble of the Constitution is disregarded. Whatever happened in HC was unprecedented and shocking. If access to justice is obstructed, then where’s democracy. If those who perform solemn duty in the temple of justice are cornered, then it’s not acceptable,” he said. “We need to focus on the spirit of the Indian constitution. It’s my duty and obligation that violation of Constitutional doesn’t take place. Recent events were painful. Even before such incidents, there was an urgent need to improve the situation in the state,” he said.