Government suspends new WFI body Sanjay Singhs election as federation chief revoked

Government Suspends New Body Of WFI. Home Ministry suspended the newly elected body of the Wrestling Federation of India on Dec 24. This comes days after Sanjay Singh, a close aide of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, was elected as the chief of the wrestling body. While announcing the decision, the ministry said that the WFI body had shown complete disregard for the existing rules and regulations. According to the home ministry, the body’s announcement for national competitions was hasty, and due process was not followed. Thus, the newly elected body was suspended by the government. Notably, the Sanjay Singh-led body announced that U-15 and U-20 nationals will take place in Nandini Nagar, Gonda (UP), before the end of this year.