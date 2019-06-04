Government launches ‘selfie with sapling’ program to celebrate World Environment Day

A day before World Environment Day, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar launched selfie with sapling program.Prakash Javadekar said, “We have launched a program for people to plant a sapling and click a selfie with it and post it as hastag ‘selfie with sapling’. I'm sure people of India will celebrate Global Environment Day with lot of enthusiasm”. Former captain of Indian Cricket team Kapil Dev and Bollywood Actor Jackie Shroff will also participate in the program at Paryavaran Bhawan on Environment Day in New Delhi.