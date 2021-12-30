Gorakhpur: CM Yogi inaugurates, lays foundation stone of 114 development projects

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on December 30 inaugurated 114 development projects worth Rs 1,305 crores in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.A Water Sports Complex at Ramgarh Tal and a kitchen for the Akshay Patra Mid-Day Meal were also part of these newly inaugurated projects. The CM also entered the Gorakhpur Tal for a boat ride soon after paying a visit to some major development project models in the complex.