Gopal Baglay rejects claims of deployment of Indian Army in Sri Lanka

Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay on April 08, dismissed the talks of deployment of Indian Army in Sri Lanka amid an unprecedented change in Lanka’s economic conditions.On the deployment of Indian Army in Sri Lanka, Gopal Baglay, Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka called it a rumour floating around since April 1, adding that the Commission rejected the claim right away, it should not be spread, and that it is baseless. Sri Lanka is facing a severe economic crisis. This crisis has compelled its citizens to hit the road and protest against the ruling establishment.