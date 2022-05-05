Google’s new foldable ‘Pixel Notepad’ likely to have 58-inch outer screen

Google's 'Pixel Fold' has been in the news for quite some time now. The latest update for the foldable phone is that it will have a smaller outer display and an inner-size display similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Allegedly called the 'Pixel Notepad,' will have a 5.8-inch outer display, wider and shorter than the Galaxy Z Fold 4's 6.19-inch expected screen. Confirmed by a previous leak, the ‘Pixel Notepad’ is rumoured to have similar-sized folding displays, which means that the Pixel Notepad will have a wider aspect ratio than the Fold.