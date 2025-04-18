Google News US Judge Finds Google Holds Illegal Online Ad Tech Monopolies | Tech Giant

Google News: Google illegally dominated two markets for online advertising technology, a federal judge said on Thursday (April 17), dealing another blow to the tech titan in an antitrust case brought by the U.S. U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema in Alexandria, Virginia, ruled that Google unlawfully monopolized markets for publisher ad servers and the market for ad exchanges which sit between buyers and sellers. Antitrust enforcers failed to show the company had a monopoly in advertiser ad networks, she wrote. The ruling could allow prosecutors to argue for a breakup of Google's advertising products. The U.S. Department of Justice has said that Google should have to sell off at least its Google Ad Manager, which includes the company's publisher ad server and its ad exchange.