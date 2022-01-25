Google might unveil Pixel 6a in May

American tech giant Google is rumoured to launch a mid-range Pixel 6a later this year featuring the in-house Tensor chipset and less impressive camera hardware than the flagship Pixel 6 phones. As per GSM Arena, the device will not launch before August but a well-known tipster thinks otherwise saying the device will officially come in May. Past Pixel A-series phones like the 5a 5G and the 4a came in August so this might be quite the shift by Google. Apart from the Tensor chipset, Pixel 6a is said to share the same basic design as its more expensive siblings with a punch-hole screen on the front and a camera visor setup on the back.