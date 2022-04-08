Google Docs introduces Emoji reactions in latest Workspace update

Emoji, the most viable form of expressing our feelings on social media, has found its way to the Google Workspace for users to now react to any content on Google Docs, simply using a symbol instead of writing a comment or remark on it. As per The Verge, in a Google Workspace update, Google announced that the feature supports all the emojis in the latest release. These include gender-neutral options as well. The emoji reaction feature will appear as a third option alongside 'Add Comment' and 'Suggest Edits' when you highlight text. According to Google, these responses provide a less formal alternative to comments. Google is now rolling out rapid-release domains, but the feature will come to most Google Docs users after April 20.