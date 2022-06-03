हिंदी में पढ़ें
Google announces merger of Meet and Duo
Google has announced that Meet and Duo will be merged. According to GSM Arena, Google will integrate all of the Meet capabilities into the Duo app starting "in the coming weeks."
