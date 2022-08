Goods train derails near Odisha's Bhubaneswar Railway station

Five wagons of a goods train derailed near Bhubaneswar Railway Station on August 22. The mishap took place at around 8.35 pm while the train was on its way to Vizianagaram from Chakradharpur Division. Rail services have been disrupted on the Bhubaneswar-Kolkata route due to the derailment.