Good News! PM Modi announces bonus for central employees ahead of Diwali 2023, know all about it

The Narendra Modi-led government has approved bonuses ahead of Diwali for Group C and non-gazetted Group B rank officials, including paramilitary forces. The finance ministry has fixed the ceiling for computing non-productivity linked bonuses (ad-hoc bonuses) for central government employees at ₹7,000 for 2022-23.