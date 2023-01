Golden Globes 2023: Jr NTR, Ram Charan's starrrer `RRR` wins best original song for `Naatu Naatu`

RRR earned two nominations- Best Original song for Naatu Naatu and Best Picture. In a first for India, the film earned its first Golden Globes for the year in the Best Original Song category for Naatu Naatu. The song was composed by veteran music director MM Keeravaani and penned by Kala Bhairavi and Rahul Sipligunj.