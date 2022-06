Gold scam case: BJP Yuva Morcha members hold protest against Kerala CM, police use tear gas

Amid the Gold scam case involving Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha members on June 15 held a protest against the CM outside the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram. The police were seen using water cannons and tear gas at the protesters.