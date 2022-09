Golaghat: Assam Police rescues 31 stray dogs tied in sacks on roadside

Assam Police on September 16 rescued 31 stray dogs left tied in sacks on a roadside in Bokakhat Town on September 16. These dogs were being smuggled with their legs and mouths tied and stuffed in sacks. Police suspect that animal traffickers might have dumped these dogs near a drain due to a glitch in their vehicle and fled from the area. Further probe is underway.