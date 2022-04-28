GoI providing free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh under Ayushman Bharat Scheme PM Modi in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 28 inaugurated 7 state-of-the-Art-Cancer-Centres in Dibrugarh, Assam. While addressing the inaugural event in Assam, the Prime Minister said, “A network of primary health centres in the form of wellness centres is being encouraged with a new force in the country. The Government of India is also providing free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh under Ayushman Bharat. Before 2014, there were only 7 AIIMS, now there are 16 new AIIMS.”