Goa Temple Stampede Police Reveal Shocking Details Of Goa Temple Stampede That Killed 6 | Goa News

Goa Temple Stampede: Police Reveal Shocking Details Of Goa Temple Stampede That Killed 6 | Goa News A tragic stampede at Goa’s Sree Lairai Devi temple in Shirgao during the annual festival has left at least seven people dead and over 80 injured. Shocking video footage from the scene shows chaos as thousands of devotees, mostly men, push and pull in a desperate attempt to escape the crush. Police personnel can be seen trying to control the crowd and clear people from the densely packed area to prevent further injuries. The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday when tens of thousands had gathered for the revered Lairai Zatra festival. Authorities are still investigating the exact cause of the stampede, with initial reports suggesting that a fall on a sloping stretch near the temple triggered the deadly rush. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Health Minister Vishwajit Rane visited the injured in hospital and assured all possible support. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also spoken to the Chief Minister, offering full central assistance. A detailed inquiry has been ordered, and the government has cancelled all official events for the next three days as a mark of respect for the victims. Stay tuned for updates and eyewitness accounts from the scene.