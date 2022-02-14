Goa Polls Voting begins to decide fate of 332 candidates

Voting for 40 Assembly Constituencies began at 7 am in a single phase on February 14. People queued up at booth number 3131 and 3133 at Adarsh VV High School of Margao. 332 candidates are in fray for the 40 Assembly Constituencies. The voting will conclude at 6 pm today. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.