Goa Polls: Utpal Parrikar holds Door-to-Door campaign in Panaji

Ahead Goa Assembly Elections, Former Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar’s son and Independent Candidate Utpal Parrikar on February 03, held door-to-door campaign in Fontainhas area of Panaji. Goa will go to the Assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.