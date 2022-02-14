Goa Polls Utpal Parrikar casts vote in Panaji

Goa former Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar’s son Utpal Parrikar cast his vote at polling booth in Panaji. He is contesting the elections as an independent candidate from Panaji Assembly Constituency. Speaking to the mediapersons, Utpal Parrikar urged the people to cast their votes.The voting for Goa Assembly Elections has begun on February 14 to elect 40 members of the Goa Legislative Assembly. The results will be declared on March 10.