Goa Polls: Request Utpal Parrikar to reconsider his decision, says CT Ravi

Ahead of the Goa Assembly Elections, Goa Bharatiya Janata Party Incharge, CT Ravi on January 23 in Panaji said that the party has requested former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar’s son Utpal Parrikar to reconsider his decision. “Manohar Parrikar has always worked for BJP's win. I request his son Utpal Parrikar to reconsider his decision and fulfil his father's dream. Only BJP can give people a stable government. Home Minister Amit Shah will visit here on January 30,” he added. The Goa Assembly elections will be held on February 14.