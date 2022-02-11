Goa Polls: Rahul Gandhi promises to restore sustainable, legal mining if voted to power

Ahead of Goa Assembly Elections, Rahul Gandhi on February 11 made slew of promises to the people of Goa. “We plan to restore mining in a sustainable and legal way in Goa soon after we are voted to power,” said Rahul Gandhi. The Wayanad MP also said, “This time we will get a solid majority, and we will act on it immediately in Goa.” Legislative Assembly elections will be held in Goa on February 14, 2022 to elect 40 MLAs. The votes will be counted on March 10.