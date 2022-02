Goa Polls: Rahul Gandhi meets family during door-to-door campaign in Mormugao

With just ten days remaining for the commencement of Goa Assembly Election 2022, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on February 04 met a family during door-to-door campaign in Mormugao of South Goa. Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi arrived in Panaji on February 04 for his day-long visit to the coastal state. Goa will go to the Assembly Polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.