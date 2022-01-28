Goa Polls: Luizinho Faleiro announces nomination withdrawal as TMC candidate from Fatorda

All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) National Vice-President Luizinho Faleiro announced his withdrawal as Goa TMC candidate from Fatorda. He said, “I announce my withdrawal as Goa TMC candidate from Fatorda and hand over the baton to a young woman, a professional. That has been the policy of the party - to empower the women.” He further added, “I've taken this decision after consulting our party's national chairman because I would like to fight and campaign all over Goa for all the TMC candidates so that they can perform well.”