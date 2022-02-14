Goa Polls: Governor Sreedharan Pillai casts vote in Taleigao Assembly Constituency

Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai along with his wife Rita Sreedharan Pillai on February 14 cast their votes at the polling booth of Taleigao Assembly Constituency in Goa. The voting has begun to elect 40 members of the Goa Legislative Assembly. The results will be declared on March 10. While speaking to ANI, Goa Governor said, “People in Goa are cooperative. There are no major political clashes. The elections will be free and fair. The ECI and all political parties deserve appreciation. This year I expect more people will come to the polling booths.”