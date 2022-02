Goa Polls: CM Sawant casts vote in Kothambi, urges public to vote

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant cast his vote at polling booth number 47 in Kothambi of North Goa. The Chief Minister is contesting from the Sanquelim Constituency. 332 candidates from different political parties are in fray for 40 Assembly Constituencies. While speaking to the mediapersons, CM Pramod Sawant urged the public to cast their votes for Bharatiya Janata Party candidates.