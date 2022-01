Goa Polls: CM Pramod Sawant to contest from Sanquelim, Dy CM from Margaon Constituency

Ahead of the Goa Assembly Polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded the sitting Chief Minister Pramod Sawant from Sanquelim Assembly Constituency. The party also announced 34 candidates for the Goa Polls, and informed that the Goa Deputy CM Manohar Ajgaonkar will contest from Margaon in the upcoming elections. The Goa Assembly Elections will be held on February 14.