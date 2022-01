Goa Polls: CM Pramod Sawant files nomination from Sanquelim Constituency

Ahead of the Goa Assembly Elections, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant filed for nomination from the Sanquelim Constituency on January 27 in Bicholim. “Once again I've filed nomination from Sanquelim constituency. BJP will win the constituency with a big margin, and I will be elected from here again. The workers and I are confident,” the CM said. Goa Assembly Elections will be held on February 14.