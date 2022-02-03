Goa Polls: BJP only committed scams in last 15 years, alleges Kejriwal

Ahead of the Goa Polls, Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on February 03 criticised Bharatiya Janata Party for its poor governance in the state for the past 15 years citing that the party has only committed scams in these duration. “BJP ruled Goa for 15 years. I want to ask what has BJP done for the people of Goa in these 15 years? They didn't do anything. BJP only committed scams in 15 years,” said Arvind Kejriwal.