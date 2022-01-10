Goa Polls: BJP leader Michael Lobo resigns from Cabinet

Ahead of Goa Assembly elections, BJP leader Michael Lobo resigned from Cabinet on January 10. Lobo while speaking to media said that he was unhappy with the working of the party and the way party workers were looked upon. “I have resigned as Goa minister; hope people of Calangute constituency will respect my decision. I will also resign as MLA, will see what step to take next. I am in talks with other political parties. I was upset with the way we are looked at and party workers are unhappy,” said Michael Lobo.