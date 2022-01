Goa Polls: BJP candidate from Panaji Atanasio Monserrate assures win by highest ever margin

Soon after the Bharatiya Janata Party gave ticket to contest from Panaji ahead of Goa Polls, Atanasio Monserrate assured that he along with his supporters will try to win Panaji assembly elections with highest ever margin. The seat was held for 25 years by late former Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. “I can’t compare myself with Manohar Parrikar, he was the tallest leader,” said Atanasio Monserrate.